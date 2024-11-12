IDF Targets Hezbollah’s Missile Production and Weapons Storage Facilities Hidden in Beirut’s Dahieh District

The IDF has dismantled a substantial number of Hezbollah’s underground weapons production and storage facilities located within the Dahieh district of Beirut, a stronghold for the terrorist organization. These sites, hidden beneath civilian infrastructure, were used for manufacturing and storing hundreds of missiles and rockets aimed at Israel.

For the past two decades, Hezbollah has covertly built dozens of these facilities in Dahieh, often concealing them below residential buildings and other public spaces. In recent weeks, as part of the IDF’s Operation “Northern Arrows,” IAF aircraft have conducted targeted strikes on these facilities, following extensive intelligence gathering by the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate. During the strikes, secondary explosions confirmed the presence of stored weaponry, underscoring the massive stockpile Hezbollah has amassed over the years.

One of the major targets was a missile production site, first publicly disclosed by Israel at the United Nations General Assembly in 2020. This facility, located in Beirut’s Choueifat neighborhood beneath five residential buildings housing approximately 50 families and situated near a school, was reportedly used to manufacture components for long-range precision missiles capable of striking deep into Israel.

The IDF has taken steps to avoid civilian casualties by issuing evacuation warnings ahead of airstrikes and utilizing precision munitions. The presence of Hezbollah’s hidden weapons directly endangers local residents, who often remain unaware of the explosives stored beneath their homes. This risk was tragically highlighted by the 2020 Port of Beirut explosion, caused by improperly stored ammonium nitrate—a substance also used in Hezbollah’s weapon production. That blast killed around 190 civilians and injured thousands, illustrating the deadly consequences of Hezbollah’s practices.