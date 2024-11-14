IDF Expands Operations Against Terrorist Targets in Gaza and Southern Lebanon

The IDF has intensified targeted operations in both the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, dismantling significant terrorist infrastructure and weaponry.

In southern Lebanon, IDF forces conducted localized strikes on weapons storage facilities and other key terrorist sites using artillery and aerial attacks. Over the last day, troops uncovered and dismantled rocket and anti-tank missile launchers, explosive stockpiles, and command centers. Multiple launchers aimed at Israeli communities were also located and neutralized.

Simultaneously, in Gaza’s Beit Lahia and Jabaliya areas, IDF operations uncovered large weapon caches and eliminated dozens of terrorists through air and ground assaults. A terrorist cell that had launched anti-tank missiles and attacked IDF troops was neutralized, and an airstrike targeted a weapons facility as a terrorist attempted to transfer arms into it.

In total, the IAF struck more than 100 terrorist targets across Gaza and Lebanon in the past day, including launchers, weapons storage sites, command centers, and other key facilities threatening Israeli security.