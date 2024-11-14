Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Expands Operations Against Terrorist Targets in Gaza and Southern Lebanon


The IDF has intensified targeted operations in both the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, dismantling significant terrorist infrastructure and weaponry.

In southern Lebanon, IDF forces conducted localized strikes on weapons storage facilities and other key terrorist sites using artillery and aerial attacks. Over the last day, troops uncovered and dismantled rocket and anti-tank missile launchers, explosive stockpiles, and command centers. Multiple launchers aimed at Israeli communities were also located and neutralized.

Simultaneously, in Gaza’s Beit Lahia and Jabaliya areas, IDF operations uncovered large weapon caches and eliminated dozens of terrorists through air and ground assaults. A terrorist cell that had launched anti-tank missiles and attacked IDF troops was neutralized, and an airstrike targeted a weapons facility as a terrorist attempted to transfer arms into it.

In total, the IAF struck more than 100 terrorist targets across Gaza and Lebanon in the past day, including launchers, weapons storage sites, command centers, and other key facilities threatening Israeli security.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Biden Discussed American Hostages in Gaza with President-elect Trump in Oval Office Meeting

Conservative Lawyer Claims Trump Has A “Bonkers Plan” To Confirm Unpopular Cabinet Picks

גבורה: Widowed, Homeless & Her Only Child In Gaza: Lena Embraced Emunah, Shabbos & Kashrus

MAILBAG: Please Address The Crisis Of Kedusha Among Yeshiva Bochurim Like Myself

MAGA Loyalists Call On Ron DeSantis To Appoint Lara Trump To Marco Rubio’s Senate Seat

Trump’s Israel Ambassador Pick Huckabee Signals Support for Annexation of Yehuda and Shomron

FIRST AMSTERDAM, NOW PARIS: Antisemitic Rioters Go Berserk In France Ahead Of Scheduled Soccer Game Against Israel

ONE BIG SCAM: Harris Campaign Handed Antisemite Al Sharpton $500K Ahead Of Softball Interview

Trump Picks Tulsi Gabbard As Director Of National Intelligence, Marco Rubio For Secretary Of State, Matt Gaetz For AG

CIA Officer Asif Rahman Charged with Leaking Classified Documents on Potential Israeli Strike Against Iran

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network