BORO PARK: Two Alarm Fire In Home At 20 Ave & 52 Street

FDNY and other emergency personnel were at the scene of a two-alarm fire at 20th Avenue and 52nd Street just after midnight.

Bichasdei Hashem, no injuries were reported, but Boro Park Hatzolah was on the scene standing by in case they were needed.

The fire was brought under control around 45 minutes later.

🗞️ JOIN BORO PARK SCOOP STATUS: https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=19296759446&text=Hi,%20I%20would%20like%20to%20subscribe%20to%20the%20Boro%20Park%20Scoop.%20

📰 JOIN BORO PARK SCOOP GROUPS: https://chat.whatsapp.com/E4MsYT57kc9Farrq4oOQn2