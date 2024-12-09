Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Identified As Luigi Mangione, 26


Authorities have identified Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old tech whiz and former Ivy League student, as a person of interest in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione was apprehended Monday morning at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, following a nationwide manhunt.

Mangione has not yet been charged but was reportedly found with a manifesto detailing grievances against the healthcare industry, accusing it of prioritizing profits over ethics. Law enforcement sources revealed Mangione’s online activity reflects anti-capitalist and climate-change ideologies, alongside outspoken criticism of the U.S. healthcare system.

Described as a former prep-school valedictorian, Mangione graduated in 2016 from the prestigious Gilman School in Baltimore, where annual tuition exceeds $40,000.

Investigators have also linked Mangione’s social media interests to quotes from “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski, particularly those railing against the medical community.

Thompson was fatally shot last week outside a Manhattan hotel in what police are calling a coldblooded execution. The investigation is ongoing.



