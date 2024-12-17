Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Congressional Leaders Celebrate Chanukah At The US Capitol


Congressional leaders joined today for a Chanukah celebration in the US Capitol. Seen are House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Rabbi Levi Shemtov of Chabad, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.



