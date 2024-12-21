Assad Forces Surrender Arms to HTS in Damascus

Members of Bashar al-Assad’s army and security forces gathered outside a building in Damascus to hand over their weapons and begin settlement procedures under the supervision of members of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, now the de facto ruling authority
