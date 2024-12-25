Chanukah – New York Boys Choir – Party Of Light

New York Boys Choir is back at it again! They’re always looking for ways to make people happy. This Chanukah holiday season, New York Boys Choir, one of the most refreshing and creative sounds in the Jewish music scene, under the leadership of renowned producer Yitzy Bald, film producer Josh Septimus, of Septimus Visuals Productions, Shmuel Bald of SB Video Productions, and musical producers and arrangers extraordinaire, Yoel Weiss, Daniel Indig, & Yitzy Bald, team up to present this awesome, fun-filled, and inspiring music video/audio track, entitled “Party Of Light“.

In this music video/audio track, NYBC looks for a creative way to spread the joyous spirit of Chanukah and how we should celebrate it, dance on it, and be filled with pride. Conceptualized and directed by Yitzy Bald, this music video/audio clip, “Party Of Light“, is sure to get you singing & dancing.