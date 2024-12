The Village of Pomona celebrated Chanukah on Monday evening with a public menorah lighting at the Village Hall on Ladentown Road. Approximately 75 residents gathered alongside officials, including Congressman Mike Lawler, Assemblyman Pat Carol, Assemblyman-elect Aron Wieder, and Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh. The ceremony emphasized the message of spreading light and community unity, with Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht honored to light the menorah and recite the blessings.