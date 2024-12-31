MOVING: 104-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Lights Menorah At Toronto Shul’s Chanukah Celebration [VIDEO]

In a deeply moving moment, a 104-year-old Holocaust survivor participated in a menorah lighting ceremony at Ohalei Yoseph Yitzchak, a shul in Toronto where – remarkably – she still davens every Shabbos.

The ceremony, led by Rabbi Yirmi Cohen, brought together members of the community and dignitaries to mark the fourth night of Chanukah. Among those in attendance were Minister Ya’ara Saks, Canada’s Minister of Mental Health, and Toronto City Councilor James Pasternak, one of the few Jewish representatives on the city council.

The survivor’s presence and active participation in shul life serve as a testament to the enduring strength of the Jewish spirit. Despite her age and the hardships she has endured, she continues to find solace and connection within the walls of her shul.

“It was an incredibly moving experience,” Rabbi Cohen shared. “Her presence is a reminder that light can shine even after the darkest times.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)