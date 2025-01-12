Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
LISTEN AND ENJOY: Shlomo Stauber – Ani Maamin


Shlomo Stauber releases his second single, “Ani Maamin,” an upbeat song of faith featuring lyrics that have inspired generations. The song was written and arranged by brothers Yair and Eyal Shriki.

With two decades of experience in the Jewish music scene, Stauber is excited to collaborate once again with the legendary music producer Yochi Briskman, fulfilling his long-awaited musical vision.

Following the release of his debut single, “Yidelech,” just a few weeks ago—a soulful expression of the anticipation of redemption—Stauber is back with a fresh, upbeat track, “Ani Maamin.”



