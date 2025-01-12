75-Year-Old Victim of Hezbollah Barrage in Nahariya Succumbs to Wounds

A 75-year-old woman critically injured in a Hezbollah rocket barrage on Nahariya in November has died of her wounds, the northern city’s municipality announced.

Tamar Edri was severely wounded on November 25 when a rocket struck her home on Jabotinsky Street, just one day before a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect.

“We prayed so much and hoped for a different ending, but unfortunately tonight we say goodbye to Tamar with great pain,” the municipality said in a statement.

Edri is survived by her husband, four children, and nine grandchildren. Her death has cast a pall over the community, which has endured the devastating effects of ongoing hostilities in northern Israel.

The November 25 attack was part of an escalation in cross-border violence between Hezbollah and Israel, which saw rocket and missile exchanges causing significant destruction and loss of life.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)