Thousands of Satmar Chassidim gathered to celebrate the Chasunah of the grandchildren of the Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg, HaRav Zalmen Leib Teitelbaum, Shlita. The kallah is the daughter of his son, the Sigeter Rav of Boro Park, HaRav Yaakov Ber Teitelbaum, Shlita.

