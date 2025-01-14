UPDATE: IDF Says They DID Intercept Yemen Ballistic Missile

UPDATE FROM IDF: An examination by the IAF and the Home Front Command found that the missile fired early this morning from Yemen toward Israeli territory was successfully intercepted by the IAF.

The shrapnel of the missile hit and fell inside a civilian house in Mevo Beitar near the city of Jerusalem. Additional shrapnel from the missile was identified in the areas of Tzur Hadassah and Betar Illit. Israeli security forces are at the scene of the fallen shrapnel in Mevo Beitar.

Attached is a video of the Deputy Commander of the Home Front Command’s Hartuv district, LTC (Res.) Shimon Mashala from Mevo Beitar.