The Families Of The American Hostages Issued This Statement


“We are deeply grateful that there is finally an agreement between Israel and Hamas to bring our loved ones — Omer, Edan, Sagui, Itay, Keith, Gad, and Judi — home. We have been waiting for 467 days while our family members suffer from life-threatening injuries, abuse, torture, and sexual violence.

We thank President Biden, President-elect Trump, and their teams for their constructive efforts to make this possible. The tireless collaboration between Israel, Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and other parties was critical in reaching this moment.

The coming days and weeks will be just as painful for our families as the entirety of our loved ones’ horrific ordeals. That is why we ask all parties to stay committed to this agreement, every phase until it is fully implemented and everyone has been returned. We feel hopeful that under President Trump’s leadership, every last hostage will come home”



