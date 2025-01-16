Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Gov. Ron DeSantis Taps Florida AG Ashley Moody To Replace Marco Rubio In The US Senate




Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

“Dangerous For Israel’s Security”: Far-Right Ministers Warn Of Dire Consequences Over Hamas Deal

Chareidi MKs: “It’s Inconceivable That In A Jewish State, Lomdei Torah Will Be Punished”

“You Can’t Coexist With Savages”: Rubio Pledges Hardline Stance On Hamas And Its Supporters [VIDEOS]

Netanyahu Thanks Trump and Biden for Support in Hostage Release, Plans Meeting in Washington

WHAT NOW? Read The Timeline Of When Hostages Will Be Released

TRIUMPH OR TRAGEDY? The Stark Reality Of What Hamas Will Celebrate As A ‘Historic Win’

Trump And Biden Both Claim Credit For Gaza Ceasefire Deal [SEE FULL BIDEN VIDEO]

🚨🚨 ISRAEL, HAMAS REACH CEASEFIRE, HOSTAGE DEAL [LATEST UPDATES]

Military Police Arrive At Homes Of 3 Yeshiva Bochurim In Haifa

MAILBAG: No, Trump Didn’t “Sell Out” Israel – He Strengthened Its Position

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network