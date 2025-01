BDE: Boro Park Scoop regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Yitzchok Eliyahu Shlomo Turnheim ZT”L, the Walbrazh Krakow Rebbe Of Boro Park, at the age of 96.

The Levaya will take place at the Satmar Beis Medrash in Williamsburg, located at 13 Hooper Street, with the Kevura in Kiryas Joel.

