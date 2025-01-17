American Dream Defies Bergen County’s Blue Laws, Opens Fully on Sundays

American Dream in East Rutherford has made a bold move by fully opening its doors on Sundays, including retail stores, rides, water slides, ski slopes, and restaurants. This decision comes despite Bergen County’s long-standing “blue laws”, which date back to the 17th century and restrict the sale of non-essential items like clothing, furniture, appliances, and cars on Sundays.

Supporters of the move argue that the blue laws are outdated and hinder economic growth in the area, especially for a major tourist destination like American Dream.