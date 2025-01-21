Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
UN Ambassador-Designate Elise Stefanik Answers Question At Confirmation Hearing


UN Ambassador-designate Elise Stefanik: “We should NEVER tolerate any U.S. taxpayer funds going towards terrorism” like UNRWA

Stefanik: “If you look at the antisemitic rot within the United Nations, there are more resolutions targeting Israel than any other country, any other crisis combined … We need to be a voice of moral clarity on the UN Security Council and the United Nations at large, for the world to hear the importance of standing with Israel.”

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy asks UN Ambassador-designate Elise Stefanik about Musk supposedly performing a Hitler salute. Stefanik slaps Murphy down.

Stefanik says she strongly supports Trump’s attempt to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, noting that she has been a Russia hawk throughout her career.



