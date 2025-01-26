Skip to content
IDF: The Truth Of What The Freed Hostages Endured
January 26, 2025
11:26 am
No Comments
https://yeshivaworlds3.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/26112625/WhatsApp-Video-2025-01-26-at-11.25.44_ca01c8aa.mp4
Join the official YWN WhatsApp status
Join an official YWN WhatsApp group
Prev
Previous
PHOTO: Hamas Leaders in Egypt Await Release of Shalit Deal Prisoners
Next
VP Vance Advocates for Lower Energy Prices to Reduce Consumer Costs
Next
Popular Posts
WATCH: Netanyahu Thanks Trump For Reversing Biden’s Arms Embargo
January 26, 2025
A-G Bullies Levin, Forbids Judicial System To Probe Serious Claims Against Liberal Justice
January 26, 2025
5 Comments
Bibas Family: “When The List Was Published, Our World Collapsed”
January 26, 2025
Israel To Remain In Lebanon As Lebanese Army Fails To Control Hezbollah & Even Aids Them
January 26, 2025
Hamas Breaches Ceasefire Deal by Withholding Hostage Information
January 26, 2025
“Just Clean Out That Whole Thing”; Trump Calls On Jordan, Egypt To Take In Gazans
January 26, 2025
4 Comments
3 Egoz Soldiers Injured In Jenin, 1 Seriously
January 25, 2025
1ST TESTIMONY Female Soldiers Were Held Together, Treated Harshly, Hamas Posts Propaganda Videos
January 25, 2025
2 Comments
IDF Bans Gazans From Northern Strip Until Arbel Yehud Returns, Concern Over Fate Of Bibas Family
January 25, 2025
CONFIRMED: Hegseth As Defense Secretary, Noem As Homeland Security Secretary
January 25, 2025
5 Comments
