Israeli security forces conducted overnight counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria, apprehending 13 wanted individuals across Hableh, Idna, Deir Abu Mash’al, Al Aroub, and Usarin. They seized an M-16 rifle, two handguns, hundreds of thousands of shekels in terrorist funds, and dismantled several IEDs and weapons in Jenin and Tulkarm.