The six living hostages scheduled for release by Hamas on Shabbos include Tal Shoham, Omer Shem-Tov, Eliya Cohen, Omer Wenkert, Avera Mengistu, and Hisham al-Sayed. Mengistu and al-Sayed have been held captive in Gaza for over a decade after entering the Strip voluntarily, while the others were abducted on October 7, 2023.