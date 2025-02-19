Jackson Teen Identified As Suspect In Multiple Obscene Acts In Lakewood

An 18-year-old Jackson man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of disturbing offenses that terrorized the Lakewood community over the past month.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Massinissa Ladj, 18, has been charged with multiple offenses following incidents involving young girls and women in Lakewood. The unsettling crimes, which occurred on January 21, January 23, February 5, and February 11, left residents on edge as authorities scrambled to track down the suspect.

