Purim Fundraising Made Easy – Fundraise Smarter With The Chesed Fund

Purim is a time of joy, generosity, and community. Whether you’re raising funds for a tzedakah initiative, yeshiva, or community project, The Chesed Fund offers the most effective and engaging fundraising solutions. With innovative features designed to increase donations and simplify the giving process, you can make this Purim your most successful fundraising season yet. Talk to us about getting started today!

1. Basic Fundraising Pages: Personalized Support for Every Campaign example campaign below Whether you’re a first-time fundraiser or an experienced organizer, our basic fundraising pages come with expert guidance. Our platform specialists are available to help you craft an effective campaign strategy, ensuring you have the best chance of meeting or exceeding your goals. 2. Team Fundraising Campaigns: Amplify Your Reach Turn your fundraising into a team effort. With Team Campaigns, supporters can create personalized fundraising pages with their own donation goals, helping you reach more people and raise more money. Preset Donation Amounts – Guide supporters toward higher donations with smart preset amounts.

Raffles & Tiers – Ideal for raffles, sponsorship levels, and donor recognition.

Matching Gifts – Double or triple your donations by securing matching pledges from major donors. With The Chesed Fund, your campaign will not only reach a wider audience but also encourage larger and more frequent donations. 3. Pushka Technology: Revolutionizing In-Person Donations This Purim, make giving easier than ever with Pushka Technology, offering two seamless ways to collect donations in person. Pushka App – Accept donations on the go with NFC tap-to-pay technology. Simply tap a credit card to your smartphone (Android or iOS) and process payments instantly, eliminating the need for manual entry. The Chesed Fund apps are free to download. Just download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store processing fees are 3.9% (basic) 5.9% (premium) + $0.30 per transaction

S700 Card Reader – A touchscreen card reader designed for effortless in-person donations. Perfect for shuls, fundraising events, and Purim gatherings. Processing fees are 3.9% (basic) 5.9% (premium) + $0.30 per transaction Whether your donors prefer digital giving or in-person contributions, Pushka ensures that every donation is quick, secure, and hassle-free.

4. Scratch for Chesed: The Most Exciting Fundraising Game

Engage your donors with Scratch for Chesed, a one-of-a-kind fundraising concept designed to capture attention and encourage bigger donations. Randomized Ticket Prices & Big Prizes – Participants buy a ticket, but they don’t know how much it will cost until they “scratch” to reveal the price. Some may get a ticket for $1, while others may pay $360.

Encourages Larger Donations – The excitement of potentially winning a large cash prize entices people to contribute more.

Limited Ticket Availability – Creates urgency and drives higher engagement. If you’re looking for a fresh and interactive way to boost donations, Scratch for Chesed is the perfect solution. Learn more here about Scratch for Chesed 4. Mitzva Cards: An Innovative Fundraising Campaign Concept