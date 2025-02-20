Netanyahu: Israel Mourns Four Hostages, Vows to Confront Hamas

NETANYAHU: “My brothers and sisters, dear citizens of Israel. On this day we are all united. We are all united in unbearable grief…..”Every home in Israel bows its head today. We bow our heads for the heavy loss of our four hostages. We all ache with a pain that is mixed with rage. We are all enraged at the monsters of Hamas…”

“The four coffins of our loved ones oblige us more than ever to promise, to swear, that what happened on Oct 7 will never happen again. The voice of the blood of our loved ones cries out to us from the ground. It obliges us to deal with the vile murderers – and we will deal with them…..