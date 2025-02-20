Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Netanyahu: Israel Mourns Four Hostages, Vows to Confront Hamas


NETANYAHU: “My brothers and sisters, dear citizens of Israel. On this day we are all united. We are all united in unbearable grief…..”Every home in Israel bows its head today. We bow our heads for the heavy loss of our four hostages. We all ache with a pain that is mixed with rage. We are all enraged at the monsters of Hamas…”

“The four coffins of our loved ones oblige us more than ever to promise, to swear, that what happened on Oct 7 will never happen again. The voice of the blood of our loved ones cries out to us from the ground. It obliges us to deal with the vile murderers – and we will deal with them…..



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NETANYAHU: “Tomorrow Will Be A Difficult Day”; Bodies Of Bibas Children To Be Released

Jewish Father And Son Return To Damascus To Read From Sefer Torah After 30 Years

SEE IT: World-Famous Chazan Nissim Saal Stuns Crowd at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

AGAIN: Group Of 30 Shuvu Banim Members Try To Enter Lebanon, 4 Arrested

5 IDF Reservists Indicted For Abusing Nukhba Terrorist While Main Charge Is Dropped

SENSITIVE & COMPLEX OP: Details About The Release Of The Hostages’ Bodies

Hamas Proposes Releasing All Hostages In One Go In Next Phase

MAILBAG FROM A YESHIVA ADMINISTRATOR: The Chillul Hashem Created By Dov Hikind By The Boro Park Protest

HATE IN HEALTHCARE: Pro-Hamas Brooklyn Nurse Rohaan Gill Caught Assaulting Jewish Protesters [VIDEO]

BLOODSHED IN BORO PARK: Violent Clashes Erupt As Pro-Hamas Protesters Face Off Against Counter-Demonstrators

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network