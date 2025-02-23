Lakewood Airport Redevelopment Moves Forward With State Grant Funding

Efforts to modernize Lakewood Airport and its surrounding properties continue to gain momentum, with the state awarding a $410,000 grant to support its master plan improvements.

The grant comes after initial approvals were secured for a major redevelopment project at Lakewood Airport, which includes a public-private partnership to construct a permanent terminal, replace the existing temporary facility, and develop office buildings, eateries, and a corporate conference center on adjacent properties.

