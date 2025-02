On Monday afternoon, the NYPD, assisted by Flatbush Shomrim volunteers, arrested a suspect for stealing multiple packages in the area of Avenues M and N, near East 16th, 17th, and 18th Streets. The arrest took place on East 16th Street between Avenues M and N, and several stolen packages were recovered.

