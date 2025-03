UPDATE – TEHILLIM: Bechasdei Hashem, the 17-year-old bochur involved in the tragic accident on Route 17 in the Catskills—an incident that claimed his father’s life—was taken off the respirator this afternoon. However, he remains in need of Rachmei Shomayim. Klal Yisroel is urged to continue davening for Klonimus Kalman Yehoshua ben Esther Malka Bracha for a complete Refuah Sheleimah.