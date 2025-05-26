BDE: HaRav Eluzer Yonah Ginsberg zt”l, Beloved Rav of Agudas Achim



BDE: Boro Park Scoop regrets to inform you of the petirah of HaRav Eluzer Yonah Ginsberg zt”l, Rav of Agudas Achim and a prominent gaon and marbitz Torah.

Rav Ginsberg, son of Rav Tzvi Meir zt”l who was the Ravved of Agudas HaRabonim and brother of the Chuster Rebbe of (Fort Hamilton Parkway) and Skolya Rebbe’s (48th Street) brother-in-law, was beloved for his avodas Hashem and deep connection to his kehillah.

The Levaya will take place Tuesday in Lakewood at 10:00 AM at Bais Medrash Toldos Yitzchok, 937 E. County Line Road. Kevurah will follow at the Kosoner Chelka at the Beis Hachaim in Deans, NJ. Besoiros Tovos!