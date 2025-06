POTUS: “Within the span of a few decades, Los Angeles has gone from being one of the cleanest, safest and most beautiful cities on earth, to being a trash heap with entire neighborhoods under the control of transnational gangs… As the entire world can now see, uncontrolled migration leads to chaos, dysfunction, and disorder… Very simply, we will liberate Los Angeles and make it free, clean, and safe again.”

