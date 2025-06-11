Three-Car Crash on Route 208 Halts South Blooming Grove

SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE NEAR KJ: A three-car crash on Route 208 during Wednesday morning rush hour brought traffic to a standstill, effectively cutting off the Village of South Blooming Grove for nearly an hour. The accident, which occurred as children headed to school and commuters hit the road, created gridlock with no viable detours, delaying buses and stranding residents. Locals once again called on officials for urgent infrastructure improvements, warning that the village remains dangerously vulnerable whenever Route 208 is blocked.