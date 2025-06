El Al, Arkia, and Israir have begun moving their aircraft out of Israel following widespread Israeli airstrikes on Iran and fears of retaliation. A Ben Gurion Airport spokesperson confirmed the planes were flown without passengers, and the airport is now closed until further notice. Israir stated the relocation aligns with a contingency plan prepared in recent days. El Al said its planes are being sent “to our destinations,” while Arkia did not disclose its relocation sites.