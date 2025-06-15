Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Manhunt Intensifies for Vance Luther Boelter in Minnesota Lawmakers’ Shootings


Manhunt for suspect in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers continues for second day

The suspect, Vance Luther Boelter, is alleged to have killed Minnesota Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

Boelter is still at-large Sunday morning, more than 24 hours after the attacks.

The suspect also allegedly shot Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette.

“We believe he’s somewhere in the vicinity, and they are going to find him,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said of the gunman.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Tens Of Thousands Of Israelis Stuck Abroad As War Predicted To Last Weeks

FOCUS ON FORDOW: Israel’s Iran Operation Faces Critical Test Deep Underground

SUBHUMAN: Neturei Karta’s Yisroel Dovid Weiss Condemns Israel’s Strikes On Iran

NETANYAHU ON FOX: PM Confirms Elimination of Iran’s Top Spy Chiefs in Tehran

HY’D: IDF Releases Name of Body of Hostage Rescued Last Week

Israeli Strikes Have Killed at Least 14 Iranian Nuclear Scientists Since Friday

TRAGEDY IN MONSEY: 4-Year-Old Golda Eisenbach A”H, Niftar After Being Struck By Drunk Driver

Netanyahu Visits Site Of Attack In Bat Yam: “Iran Will Pay For Deliberately Targeting Civilians”

Haifa Oil Refinery Damaged In Iranian Missile Barrage

Suitcases & Trucks: How The Mossad Smuggled Drone Parts Into Iran

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network