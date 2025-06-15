Manhunt Intensifies for Vance Luther Boelter in Minnesota Lawmakers’ Shootings

Manhunt for suspect in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers continues for second day

The suspect, Vance Luther Boelter, is alleged to have killed Minnesota Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

Boelter is still at-large Sunday morning, more than 24 hours after the attacks.

The suspect also allegedly shot Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette.

“We believe he’s somewhere in the vicinity, and they are going to find him,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said of the gunman.