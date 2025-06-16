Israel’s Chief Rabbis Lead Tefillah at Kosel for IDF Victory Over Iran’s Regime

Israel’s Chief Rabbis lead an atzeres tefillah with rabbanim at the Kosel, davening for the IDF’s success against the ayatollah’s genocidal regime in Iran.
One Response
Did they say they are davening for IDF success or Klal Yisroel’s success? It may be the same but people generally daven that Klal Yisroel should succeed, and leave it up to Hashem how he brings that success – leaving room for ANY natural (so-called) and supernatural possibilities.