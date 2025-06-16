Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israel’s Chief Rabbis Lead Tefillah at Kosel for IDF Victory Over Iran’s Regime


Israel’s Chief Rabbis lead an atzeres tefillah with rabbanim at the Kosel, davening for the IDF’s success against the ayatollah’s genocidal regime in Iran.



  1. Did they say they are davening for IDF success or Klal Yisroel’s success? It may be the same but people generally daven that Klal Yisroel should succeed, and leave it up to Hashem how he brings that success – leaving room for ANY natural (so-called) and supernatural possibilities.

