🔥 שישי ושמחי בשמחת תורה: Thousands of Satmar Chassidim erupted in heartfelt dancing on Sunday evening as the 12-year cycle of shas under the Toroschu Shashiyo program was joyfully completed at Rockland Community College in Monsey. The uplifting event took place in the presence of the Satmar Rebbe, HaRav Aron Teitelbaum Shlita, who led the kehilla in this powerful moment of Torah celebration.

