IRAN-ISRAEL WAR UPDATE:

WAR WITH IRAN UPDATE

•A little less than 400 ballistic missiles have been launched from Iran.

•Hundreds of drones have been launched from Iran.

•Approximately 35 impact sites have been identified

Casualties / Injured:

•24 people killed

•More than 647 injured, including:

•10 in serious condition

•37 in moderate condition

•Over 600 with minor injuries

Damages:

18,766 damage claims have been submitted to the Israel Tax Authority:

•15,861 related to structural damage

•1,272 related to vehicles

•1,633 related to contents and other property

Evacuations:

•2,725 people have been evacuated from their homes.