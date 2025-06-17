Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HY’D: Daisy Yitzchaki, Uri Levy, and Igor Fradkin Named as Victims of Iranian Missile Strikes in Petach Tikvah and Haifa


HY’D: A third victim of the Iranian missile attack that struck a high-rise building in Petach Tikvah in the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning was identified as Daisy Yitzchaki, 85.

Two more victims of the missile strike on the Bazan oil refinery in Haifa were also identified: Uri Levy, 58, and Igor Fradkin, 50.

The two men, along with the previously identified victim, Dani Avraham, worked at the refinery.

Levy, z’l, a resident of Haifa, left behind his wife, three children, and a granddaughter.

Fradkin, z’l, a resident of Kiryat Ata, left behind three children.



