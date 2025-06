YWN UPDATE: ISRAEL AT WAR – THE NUMBERS AS OF FRIDAY AT 3:00PM

• Over 520 ballistic missiles launched.

• About 400 Drones.

• More than 50 impact sites.

INJURIES:

• 24 people were murdered.

• 1,217 people injured: 12 in serious condition, 49 in moderate condition, 1,156 with light injuries.

DAMAGES:

30,735 damage claims received by Israel Tax Authority:

• 25,040 related to buildings.

• 2,623 related to vehicles.

• 3,006 related to other property.

• 8,190 people were evacuated from their homes.