Witkoff Slams Leaked Info as Treasonous, Demands Investigation and Accountability

STEVE WITKOFF: Leaking that type of information, whatever the information, whatever side it comes out on, is outrageous. It’s treasonous. So it ought to be investigated, and whoever did it, whoever is responsible for it should be held accountable.
STEVE WITKOFF: Leaking that type of information, whatever the information, whatever side it comes out on, is outrageous. It’s treasonous. So it ought to be investigated, and whoever did it, whoever is responsible for it should be held accountable.
Popular Posts