EU’s Kallas: Trump’s NATO Defense Deal Unites Allies, Urges More Defense Efforts in Turbulent Times


European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on President Trump’s landmark NATO defense agreement: “Allies seem to be united. I think the understanding is everybody needs to do more for defense because we are living in very turbulent times.”



