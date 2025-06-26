EU’s Kallas: Trump’s NATO Defense Deal Unites Allies, Urges More Defense Efforts in Turbulent Times

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on President Trump’s landmark NATO defense agreement: “Allies seem to be united. I think the understanding is everybody needs to do more for defense because we are living in very turbulent times.”
