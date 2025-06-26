Trump’s War Against Powell At The Fed Has Taken Another Political Turn

* Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell now heads into his next challenge: a potential threat that President Donald Trump could undermine his authority by soon naming his pick to head the central bank.

* In the wake of the intense criticism, Wall Street has been buzzing over the potential for a “shadow chair,” or someone Trump could install as a central bank gadfly until Powell’s term expires.

* A report indicated that Trump is considering naming the successor sooner than expected in an attempt to influence interest rate policy.