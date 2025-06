Boro Park Scoop regrets to inform you of the Petira of Reb Yochonen Wosner Z”L, a beloved longtime Boro Park resident and the devoted gabbai of the Rachmistrivka Beis Medrash. He was 64 years old and was niftar following a lengthy illness that worsened earlier this week.

The Levaya will take place at 7:15 PM at the Rachmistrivka Shul on 45th Street, followed by Kevurah at the Har Shulem Beis HaChaim in Airmont, in the Rachmistrivka Chelkah.