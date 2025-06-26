Legendary Billionaire Bill Ackman Goes Nuclear on Mamdani, Calls for Write-In Centrist to Save NYC from Socialist Takeover

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman delivered a blistering takedown of Democratic primary winner Zohran Mamdani, warning that New York City is on the brink of economic and social disaster—and calling for an eleventh-hour write-in campaign to block what he described as the city’s “hard-left collapse.”

In an unfiltered, nearly 1,800-word post on X, Ackman skewered Mamdani, a self-described socialist and leading voice of the Democratic Party’s ascendant progressive flank, as dangerously unqualified and ideologically extreme. He also sketched out what amounted to a blueprint for an emergency political intervention: a well-funded, media-savvy, charismatic centrist entering the race with just 132 days to go before the general election.

“I awoke this morning gravely concerned about New York City,” Ackman wrote. “What has NYC become that an avowed socialist…wins the Democratic Primary?”

Ackman’s post accused Mamdani of espousing policies that would make the city “much more dangerous and economically unviable,” citing his past support for defunding the police, city-run supermarkets, and rent freezes. “Socialism has no place in the economic capital of our country,” he declared.

Ackman, founder of Pershing Square Capital Management and long known for his brash Wall Street persona, did not mince words. He argued that Mamdani’s victory was not driven by a mandate for his policies, but by a weak field, slick campaigning, and a disengaged electorate.

“He is intelligent and articulate. He is young and charming… But he won because the competition was very weak,” Ackman wrote. “His best competitor sat back and did not run a real campaign.”

But the firebrand financier was even more scathing about Mamdani’s platform, warning that his economic proposals would “destroy jobs,” collapse the tax base, and drive out wealthy residents whose spending supports the city’s massive public sector.

“If 100 or so of the highest taxpayers in my industry chose to spend 183 days elsewhere, it could reduce NY state and city tax revenues by ~$5-10 billion or more,” he warned. “Think Ken Griffin leaving Chicago for Miami on steroids.”

Ackman also targeted Mamdani’s past rhetoric about abolishing the NYPD and pro-Palestinian activism, writing: “A mayor who condones hate speech will incentivize more hate speech and violence. Words matter, and yes, they can inspire people to kill.”

What made the post more than just a screed was Ackman’s pitch: that there’s still time for someone—young, charming, articulate, and more centrist—to jump into the race and win. He floated the idea of a write-in campaign, calling it not just viable but potentially catalytic.

“There are hundreds of millions of dollars of capital available to back a competitor to Mamdani,” Ackman claimed. “If someone is ready to raise their hand, I will take care of the fundraising.”

He even hinted that former Mayor Michael Bloomberg would likely provide institutional support to a last-minute candidate. While Ackman stopped short of naming his own preferred pick—citing his association with Donald Trump as “toxic” to Democratic voters—he claimed a candidate fitting his criteria already exists.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the right candidate,” he wrote. “More importantly, it is an opportunity to save our City and be a superhero.”

