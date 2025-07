SHOCK DETAILS: Kan News published chilling new details about the Khan Younis disaster, where seven IDF soldiers were killed after a terrorist threw a bomb into their APC.

An IDF probe revealed the vehicle’s exit hatch was broken and tied with a rope, leaving it open—allowing the terrorist to toss in the explosive. Additionally, the APC’s cameras had long been inoperable. Soldiers said commanders were aware but failed to fix the issue.