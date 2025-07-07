VISIT LAKEWOOD APARTMENT RENTALS TODAY!!

Newly Renovated Townhouse:

Stamford Meadows

6 Bedrooms

3 Bathrooms

Freshly painted

New lights

New family room flooring

Refurbished hardwood floors

Ample storage in basement

Walk up Unfinished 3rd floor

Large backyard

Ample parking

Long term

Available immediately

$2,800

732-567-1420

