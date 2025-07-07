VISIT LAKEWOOD APARTMENT RENTALS TODAY!!

Newly Renovated Townhouse:
Stamford Meadows
6 Bedrooms
3 Bathrooms
Freshly painted
New lights
New family room flooring
Refurbished hardwood floors
Ample storage in basement
Walk up Unfinished 3rd floor
Large backyard
Ample parking
Long term
Available immediately
$2,800
732-567-1420
