Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NISSIM IN WURTSBORO: Bochurim Escape Serious Injury in Wurtsboro Airport Glider-Golf Cart Crash


NISSIM IN WURTSBORO: A group of bochurim visiting the Wurtsboro Airport in Sullivan County for a gliding experience were involved in a frightening incident when a glider, whose pilot reportedly did not see them, slammed into the golf cart transporting them from the terminal to the glider area.

Bechasdei Hashem, the crash occurred at an angle that prevented serious injuries, and all the bochurim suffered only minor injuries. Only one of them required transport by Catskills Hatzolah to Ellenville Hospital for evaluation.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BD”E: Petirah Of Rabbi Avrohom Korf Z”L, Pioneering Head Chabad Shliach In Florida

Within 2 Hours: IDF Eliminates 2 Hezbollah Terrorists, Including Radwan Force Commander

IDF Is Concerned By The Increased Audacity Of Hamas Terrorists

Even After The Fall Of Assad, Iran Is Not Giving Up On Its Foothold In Syria

HY’D: IDF Releases Names of Two More Soldiers, Benyamin Asulin and Noam Musgadian, Killed in Gaza Combat

TRAGEDY IN FLATBUSH: R’ Dov Broyde Z”L Niftar After Being Struck By Vehicle On Way Home From Maariv {LEVAYA INFO}

TRAGEDY: 5 Soldiers from Netzach Yehuda Battalion Killed in Gaza – 2 More Seriously Wounded

KEEP YOUR SHOES ON: TSA Dropping Requirement To Remove Shoes At Airport Security Checks

“Death to America” Gets a Rebrand in Tucker Qatarlson’s Fawning Interview With Iranian President Pezeshkian

TEHILLIM: Man Critically Injured in Elevator Accident at Hatzlacha Grocery in Spring Valley

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network