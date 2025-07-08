NISSIM IN WURTSBORO: Bochurim Escape Serious Injury in Wurtsboro Airport Glider-Golf Cart Crash

NISSIM IN WURTSBORO: A group of bochurim visiting the Wurtsboro Airport in Sullivan County for a gliding experience were involved in a frightening incident when a glider, whose pilot reportedly did not see them, slammed into the golf cart transporting them from the terminal to the glider area.

Bechasdei Hashem, the crash occurred at an angle that prevented serious injuries, and all the bochurim suffered only minor injuries. Only one of them required transport by Catskills Hatzolah to Ellenville Hospital for evaluation.