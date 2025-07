TERROR: A man in his twenties was klled on Thursday afternoon in a stabbing attack at the Rami Levy complex at the Gush Etzion junction. An initial investigation reveals that the two terrorists arrived at the shopping area armed with knives and attacked an Israeli security guard. They stabbed him severely and managed to take his gun. According to witnesses, they then began shooting toward the mall from the parking lot. Nearby armed civilians opened fire and neutralized them.

