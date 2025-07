HY’D: Authorities have cleared for publication that the victim of Thursday’s deadly terror attack at the Rami Levi shopping complex near the Gush Etzion Junction was Shalev Zevuloni, 22, a resident of Kiryat Arba.

Zevuloni was brutally attacked by two Palestinian terrorists who stabbed him multiple times and then fatally shot him—reportedly using his own handgun, which they had stolen during the assault.

The terrorists were neutralized at the scene by an armed civilian and an IDF soldier.