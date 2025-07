Meta removes 10 million Facebook profiles in effort to combat spam

Meta on Monday said it has removed about 10 million Facebook profiles for impersonating large content producers so far in 2025, in an effort to reduce spam.

This mandate comes at a time when AI is making it easier to mass-produce content throughout social media platforms.

Other platforms are also taking action to combat the increase of spammy, low-quality content on social media, also known as “AI slop.”