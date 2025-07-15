Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Pentagon Ends Deployment of 2,000 National Guard Troops in Los Angeles


The Pentagon said Tuesday it is ending the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles, accounting for nearly half of the soldiers sent to the city to deal with protests over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Roughly 4,000 National Guard soldiers and 700 Marines have been in the city since early June. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the 60-day deployment to end suddenly, nor was it immediately clear how long the rest of the troops would stay in the region.

“Thanks to our troops who stepped up to answer the call, the lawlessness in Los Angeles is subsiding,” Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement in announcing the decision.

The troops were tasked with protecting federal buildings and guarding immigration agents as they carry out arrests.



