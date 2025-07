Amazon turns to rival SpaceX to launch next batch of Kuiper internet satellites

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is helping Amazon launch more of its Kuiper internet satellites into orbit.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 Kuiper satellites is slated to take off on Wednesday.

Amazon is racing to catch up to SpaceX’s Starlink, which currently dominates the market with a constellation of roughly 8,000 satellites.